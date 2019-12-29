|
Rebecca Culpepper Benson Rebecca Culpepper Benson was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on October 15, 1936, to Eugenia Acklen Culpepper and Joseph Ernest Culpepper. Her death was recorded on December 21, 2019. Her father was working for American Cyanamid Company when Becky was born. The Culpeppers lived for two years in Charlotte, North Carolina, during her childhood. Her father accepted a job with the Spencer Chemical Company in 1946. That brought the Culpeppers to Kansas City, Missouri, when Becky was ten. At Border Star Elementary School, the students were mesmerized by her Southern accent. They would gather around her on the playground and ask her to talk. Her home was on Meyer Boulevard, not far from the Dime Store, which was among her favorite places, as was Katz Drug Store. Becky was by nature a leader, often heading organizations during her school days and as an adult. In 1954, she graduated from Southwest High School, where she had been involved in the literary society, Philo social sorority, and Red Cross Council. At Kansas State University, Becky was active in the Student Council, Future Teachers of America, and Mortar Board. She pledged Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and served as president of the chapter during her senior year. Becky earned a degree in Elementary Education. She married Dale Eugene "Gene" O'Connor, a track star who had served as president of their senior class. The couple lived in California and Pennsylvania in the early days of their marriage. Gene completed his military service, and Becky taught. In 1964, they moved to Kansas City. The births of two daughters, Megan and Shannon, completed their family. Becky resumed teaching in the 1970s, first at St. Paul's Episcopal Day School and then at the Sunset Hill School (now The Pembroke Hill School). In 1982, Becky and Gene divorced. At that time, Becky accepted a job with Pioneer Financial Services which utilized her communication skills: she explained the firm's services to bankers and realtors. In 1986, Becky became Mrs. William "Bill" Frank Benson. Bill was an orthopedic surgeon specializing in hand surgery. Their years together brought her great joy. Giving back to the community was important to Becky: as she once wrote, "I have been involved in volunteer work for something a little short of 100 years." She served on the boards of DeLaSalle Education Center, the Junior League of Kansas City, Missouri; the Saint Luke's Hospital Staff Wives, and the Junior Women's Philharmonic. In addition, she was a member of the Council of Fellows for The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, a member of the vestry of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, and a member of the Order of Saint Luke. Becky's travels took her to China, Thailand, Taiwan, Africa, Russia, Mexico and most countries in Europe. She counted visits to San Diego with her children and grandchildren among her favorite trips. Becky was always learning: she was nearly 70 when she began studying Spanish. She maintained strong ties to her friends from Southwest High School, KSU and Kappa Kappa Gamma throughout her lifetime. Becky was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Dr. Bill Benson; and her former husband, Gene O'Connor. Her survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Megan and Bill Brownlee; her daughter Dr. Shannon O'Connor; her grandchildren, Becca Brownlee, Will Brownlee, and Reece Christian; and her significant other, John Norton. Memorial service will be held on December 31, at 3 p.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 6401 Wornall Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64113. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Becky's favorite charities: DeLaSalle Education Center, 3737 Troost KCMO 64109, delasallecenter.com; The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, 4525 Oak Street KCMO 64111, www.nelson-atkins.org; or St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, standrewkc.org.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 29, 2019