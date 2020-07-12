1/
Rebecca Elizabeth Hershman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca Elizabeth Hershman Rebecca Elizabeth Hershman died on July 9th, 2020. Becky's beautiful shining light will always live on in the hearts of many. Surviving is her son, Talbot Harrison Lockton; fiancé, Dr. Steven Lemons; parents: Betty and Lenny Hershman; sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Rob Sight; sister and brother-in-law, Heather and Luke Wasserman; brother, Hershey Hershman; nephew and nieces: Bobby Sight, Meredith Sight, Ben Sight, Zach Hershman and Lily Mae Wasserman. A private memorial service will be held. The family suggests contributions to The Mental Health Association or The Special Olympics. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arrangements entrusted to The Louis Memorial Chapel, 816-361-5211)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Louis Memorial Chapel
6830 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
816-361-5211
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved