Rebecca Elizabeth Hershman Rebecca Elizabeth Hershman died on July 9th, 2020. Becky's beautiful shining light will always live on in the hearts of many. Surviving is her son, Talbot Harrison Lockton; fiancé, Dr. Steven Lemons; parents: Betty and Lenny Hershman; sister and brother-in-law, Susan and Rob Sight; sister and brother-in-law, Heather and Luke Wasserman; brother, Hershey Hershman; nephew and nieces: Bobby Sight, Meredith Sight, Ben Sight, Zach Hershman and Lily Mae Wasserman. A private memorial service will be held. The family suggests contributions to The Mental Health Association or The Special Olympics
