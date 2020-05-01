Rebecca Lynn Gleason Sadly, Rebecca Lynn Gleason entered her new life with Jesus whom she knew well and loved, on Sunday, April 26th, 2020. Rebecca was born on March 26th, 1984, to Gretchen and Dr. Richard Kalbac, and was a 2002 graduate of Oak Park Senior High School where she played varsity soccer for 3 years. She graduated Magna Cum Laude with her Bachelor of Arts degree in Graphic Design from Park University in 2006. She and her husband, Joe Gleason, were wed on August 5th, 2008 and made their home in Kansas City. Rebecca was employed by the National Golf Club as Club Administrator. She and Joe have 2 children, Graham and Scarlett, whom she dearly loves. Rebecca is survived by her siblings: Lindsay Kalbac, Valerie Hale, Kellie Warren (Pat), Kim Lerner (Bruce), Conan Vanderford (Jessica), and her parents Dr. Richard (Connie) Kalbac and Gretchen Kalbac, mother in-law Cindi Gleason as well as many aunts, uncles, brothers and sisters in-law, nieces and nephews. Private service, along with celebration of life, has been delayed because of the coronavirus, but will be planned soon. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to a trust that has been established for her children's education. Checks can be made payable & mailed to: The Graham and Scarlett Educational Trust 5231 NE Antioch Rd., #204 Kansas City, MO 64119 Or via online, at: The Graham and Scarlett Educational Trust



