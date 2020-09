Or Copy this URL to Share

Rebecca McKeehan Celebration of Life Visitation for Rebecca McKeehan who passed Sept. 18, 2020 will be 6-8pm Sept. 22nd at Northland Christian, 6120 NE 48th KCMO 64119.



