Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca Sue "Becky" (Nelson) Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca Sue "Becky" (Nelson) Smith Obituary
Rebecca "Becky" Sue (Nelson) Smith Rebecca passed away at New Mark Care Center on the evening of February 8th, 2020 at the age of 68. She was born June 30, 1951. She will be greatly missed for her spunky sense of humor and immense care for her close friends and family. Rebecca is survived by her son, Brian; his wife, Cheryl; and their three kids, Alayna, Cale, and Camdyn. Ms. Smith is also survived by three siblings, Nancy Nelson, Jill LaBelle, and David Nelson. She was preceded in death by her parents, James & Virginia Nelson and sister, Carol Frey. The family would like to provide a special thank you to the care provided her by the Oxford Grand at Shoal Creek as well as Phoenix Hospice prior to her passing.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -