|
|
Rebecca "Becky" Sue (Nelson) Smith Rebecca passed away at New Mark Care Center on the evening of February 8th, 2020 at the age of 68. She was born June 30, 1951. She will be greatly missed for her spunky sense of humor and immense care for her close friends and family. Rebecca is survived by her son, Brian; his wife, Cheryl; and their three kids, Alayna, Cale, and Camdyn. Ms. Smith is also survived by three siblings, Nancy Nelson, Jill LaBelle, and David Nelson. She was preceded in death by her parents, James & Virginia Nelson and sister, Carol Frey. The family would like to provide a special thank you to the care provided her by the Oxford Grand at Shoal Creek as well as Phoenix Hospice prior to her passing.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 19, 2020