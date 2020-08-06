Rebekah (Kuruvila) Mani Lenexa, KS May 17, 1936-July 28, 2020 Rebekah Mani ended her earthly journey on Tuesday July 28, 2020, after a brief illness. She was temporarily residing in Vellore, India. Born in Chennai, India. She received her degree in nutrition and dietetics. She joined the Christian Medical College in Vellore, India. She was the first head of the department and trained a number of dietitians who are shaping the specialty all over India and the world. She joined The University of Kansas Medical Center in 1974 as a Registered Dietitian (RD) specializing in Renal Disease. She was active in the auxiliary, Kansas Dietetic Association, alumni relations. She leaves behind her husband, Mani Mani, sister, Sulochana Abraham, children: sons, M.M. Mani; Kuruvila Mani and Rachel. Daughter in law, Julie. Grandchildren: Elizabeth, Chacko, Anjali, Asha, Mia, Elijah, and great grandson Bodhi. Funeral service was held on July 29,, 2020 Vellore, India. Rebekah was devoted and generous to her family, extended family and friends. She lived a full life of faith, love, and passion for people, cultures and food which nourished many souls. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts for Rebekah Mani can be made through www.kuendowment.org
.Note account #02446 when making a contribution.