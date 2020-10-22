1/1
Rector "Rex" Gates
1932 - 2020
Rector "Rex" Gates
November 15, 1932 - October 18, 2020
Lee's Summit, Missouri - Rector K. Gates of Lee's Summit, Missouri, was born on November 15, 1932, at Brinktown, Missouri. He was the son of Dr. Donley Evans and Estelle Farris (Boyce) Gates, and departed this life on Sunday, October 18, 2020, in North Kansas City Hospice House, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. He had attained the age of 87 years, 11 months, and 2 days.
Rector was preceded in death by his father September 18, 1986, his mother on June 16, 2003, his sister Dolores Gates Miller, and two brothers, Conrad Gates and Myron Gates. Rector was father to Nanette Gates Foley. He was united in marriage on April 15, 1978, to Kathy Cassidy, and they made their home in Kansas City area for 42 years.
Rex enjoyed many hobbies and activities, including building and flying remote control airplanes, studying the stars with his telescope, deer hunting, archery, building and handywork. The family has fond memories of many days on the lake and water skiing, his sense of humor and many jokes and stories he shared with them. He has left the very best of himself in those whom he loved, that will continue to live on.
Rex entered the U.S. Air Force in 1952. He attained the rank of Staff Sergeant, became an Air Traffic Controller, and served in Korea. He recieved many certifications and commendations during his tour of duty. In his professional civilian life, he served as an officer in the Federal Protective Service. In 1994 he received the Team of the Year Award for design and construction in the development of the Charles Evans Whittaker U.S. Courthouse Building in Kansas City, Missouri.
Rector is Survived by his wife Kathy Gates, his daughter Nanette Gates (Dennis) Foley, and his three grandchildren; Shane Foley, Conor (Stephanie) Foley, And Brigid Foley and step-children Debbie (Richard) Batliner, Shery (Robert) Batliner, Dennis Cassidy, nieces and nephews, and a host of Grandchildren and Great- Grandchildren.
Visitation is Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. with the Rosary at 9:45a.m., at Presentation Catholic Church, Lee's Summit, Missouri, followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m.,with Father Tom Holder and Nephew and Deacon Michael Gates officiating. Graveside services will follow immediately at Longview Cemetery. Active pallbearers include grandsons Conor Foley, Christopher Batliner, Travis Batliner, Matthew Batliner, Jason Batliner, Patrick Batliner and Michael Batliner (honorary).
In lieu of flowers, what Rex would chose is a donation to North Kansas City Hospice House or a charity that speaks to your heart.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
09:30 AM
Presentation Catholic Church
OCT
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Presentation Catholic Church
OCT
22
Graveside service
Longview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery
12700 SE Raytown Rd.
Kansas City, MO 64155
(816) 761-6272
