Ree Merrigan Ree Merrigan, born Rose Marie Protzman, 84, died peacefully at home on August 20, 2020. A rosary will be prayed at 1:00pm followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30p.m. on September 3 at Church of the Nativity, 3800 W. 119th Street, Leawood, KS 66209. Inurnment will be scheduled at a later date. Ree was born April 25, 1936 in Conception, MO, the oldest child of George and Rose Protzman. She met Terry, her husband of almost 60 years, while still in high school and they married after she graduated from Mount St. Scholastica, in Atchison, Kansas. Together they raised five children and then joyously welcomed 10 grandchildren. Ree was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Professionally, she introduced many young people to the joys of learning as a Montessori teacher and, in her second career as a Realtor, delighted in finding the perfect homes for her clients. A tireless volunteer, she served on the boards of civic organizations throughout the Kansas City area. In everything she did, she brought grace and elegance to the world. Ree is survived by Terry Merrigan, the love of her life, their children and their families; Alison Merrigan and her husband, Steve Schleicher, and their children, Evan, Honor and Braden; Pamela Merrigan; Kristin Merrigan and her husband, Timothy Deady and their children, Declan and Genevieve; Heather Merrigan and her husband, Mark Trentalange and their children, Richie, Georgia and Charlotte; and Ryan Merrigan and his children, Madeline and Lincoln. She is also survived by her sisters, Margie Zimmerman and Kay Sullivan; her sisters-in-law, Monica Nelson and Dee Elkins; many, many nieces and nephews and cherished, lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Protzman and Rose Schieber Protzman Jermain; her stepfather, John Jermain; her beloved brother, Robert Protzman; and her sisters-in-law Mary Mahoney, Alice Sheehan, Viola Fowler, and Maurine Wiederholt. To read Ree's complete biography, to offer condolences, or to access information regarding the livestream of the funeral service, please visit mcgilleystatelinechapel.com