Regeina F. Brazeal Regeina F. Brazeal, 84 years old, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away on Tuesday, 7 July 2020. "Granny" was born in Ava, Missouri on 22 March 1936. She was raised by her Aunt Kate Pratt and grandmother Della Jane Pratt. She played Little Red Riding Hood in her school play. Granny went to Morning Glory Church in Foil, MO in her early teens. She gave her heart to God at Open Door Baptist Church. She married Maurice E. Brazeal on 22 November 1953. He stood by her and she stood by him. They had 9 children Richard, Donal, Ray, Perry, Lynn, Virginia, James, Jeannie, and Billy Jo. She took care of grandson, William O. Brazeal, until he was 6 years old. She was a house wife and a caregiver for her husband for the last 20 years of his life. She worked for over a year at Hallmark Cards. Granny loved children and took care of a lot of them. She loved going to the casinos. She loved greenit is the color of money. She writes, "During my life, I loved dancing, country music, and most of my family." We like to note how she was brutally honest. Granny was a special woman who loved people unconditionally. She never met a stranger and made friends easily. Her smile could brighten anyone's day. She was a kind soul who wanted to help everyone. This was shown when as a registered donor she was able to give the gift of tissue donation. We will miss her terribly and were blessed to have her in our lives. Granny's family is vast. Her grandchildren include: William O., Timothy, Emily, Aaron, Sherry, Bucky, Christina, Stacey, Katie, Dakota, Edith, Perry Jr. (Bud), William L (Billy Bob), Rosebud, Maurice Jr., Thomas, Franklin, Beverly, Sherri Lynn, Bobbie, Christi, Misty, Laura, James Jr., and Joshua. Her great-grandchildren include: Dakota, Jonathan, Jenny, Ashley, Meagan, Brijhana, Joshua, Levijh, Kylee, Katie, Khloe, Neva, Rosie, Little Kerry, Lily, James, Austin, Clarissa, Devon, Bryce, Nadia, Sebastian, Caleb, Anthony, Conner, Payton, Melissa, Logan, Ellie, Thomas, Justyn, Hayleigh, Blake, Hadley, Sawyer, Matthew, Maurice, Lydia, and Noah. And the lineage continues with 7 great-great-grandchildren. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City especially the staff of Pulmonary B. Regeina's services can be viewed on-line starting Saturday, 11 July at 10 o'clock at www.Facebook.com/HighlandParkFuneralHome
