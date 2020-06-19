Regina Barr

Regina P. Barr Regina P. Barr 91, of Kansas City, Kansas, passed on June 15, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Ann Meyer, two brothers Lawrence and Charles(Leroy) Meyer, three sisters, Mary Ann Stephens, Virginia Gorman (Buford), Margaret Bunich and husband Robert Barr. She is survived by a sister Lorraine Stakely and three sons and spouses, Richard (Dick) and wife Shari,Tim and wife Anna, Bill and wife Becky along with numerous nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Regina lived her whole life in Kansas City, Kansas. She attended St. Peter's grade school, directly across the street from her house, and completed two years of high school before entering the work force during World War II. She met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Barr and they dated before he was shipped off in 1944 into the Navy. After the war, they married and had their first son Richard (Dick), followed a year and a day later by Tim and sixteen months later Bill. Regina worked as a waitress for over 40 years at Jake Browns BBQ, Eddy's, Bretons, The Bali Hi, New Yorker, Hereford House and finally Macy's cafeteria on Johnson Drive. Regina and Bob were remembered best for the summer picnics and parties celebrated at their house attended by the families of her brothers and sisters among others. Big cook outs, with huge dodgeball games were the talk for years afterwards. Sadly the love of her life died in 1991 but Regina carried on involving herself in the lives of her sons and relatives. For the past 14 years she lived at Delaware Highlands, assisted living, one of the founding members. Due to these unusual times and for the safety of all involved only the immediate family will attend services that will occur in the next few weeks. A true celebration of life will be held on the anniversary of Regina's passing where all will be invited. In lieu of flowers, donations online to StJude.org. would be appreciated. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Home (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 19, 2020.