Regina Gai Green Regina Gai Green, 70, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Gai was a lifelong resident of the Kansas City area and a graduate of Washington High School. She was preceded in death by her father, Maurice Green; her mother, Elizabeth Thomas; her stepfather, Lewis Thomas, and her brother, Phil Green. She was also preceded in death by her service dog, Heaven. Gai is survived by two loving sons, Chad Mantooth of Dallas, Texas and Scott Mantooth and wife Darcy Mantooth of Kansas City, Kansas; sister-in-law Sarah Green and husband Bob of Overland Park, Kansas; and niece Shannon of Virginia and nephew Sean of Overland Park, Kansas. She also survived by her adorable granddaughter, Ruby, who she loved so very much. A Celebration of Life service will be Sunday, March 3rd from 3p-5p at Sylvester Powell Community Center, 6200 Martway St. Mission KS. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to International Hearing Dog (hearingdog.org) on her behalf. Gai loved her service dog, and they do great work!

