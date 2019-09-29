|
|
Regina Luchi Regina "Jean" H. Luchi (née Marsico), was born on August 19, 1927 in Philadelphia, PA, to Agnes and Gaten Marsico. She was educated at St. Rita's Catholic Elementary School, The John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls High School and the University of Pennsylvania. She was married to Robert J. Luchi, M.D. for 65 years. She is survived by her children Jean Marie Luchi, Michael John Luchi (Janet Forge), Lauren Luchi Trujillo (Maximiliano), and Fr. Jean Baptiste Ganza, S.J, her adopted son from Rwanda. She was predeceased by her son Fr. Robert J. Luchi, S.J. Visitation will be 9:30-10:30 AM followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM Friday, October 4, 2019 at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 7023 West 71st Street, Overland Park, KS 66204. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Catholic Community Hospice, 9720 West 87th Street, Overland Park, KS 66212, or The National Shrine of St. Rita of Cascia, 1166 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA. 19146. Full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 29, 2019