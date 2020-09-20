Regina Rae Smith Regina Rae Smith, 73, Kansas City, Kansas passed away September 17, 2020. A drive up visitation will be from 1-2 PM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th St., Kansas City, Kansas 66112. A private funeral with burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens will take place. For a full obituary and to leave fond memories and condolences for the family, please visit www.chapelhill-butler.com
. Arrangements: Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 913-334-3366