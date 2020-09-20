1/
Regina Rae Smith
{ "" }
Regina Rae Smith Regina Rae Smith, 73, Kansas City, Kansas passed away September 17, 2020. A drive up visitation will be from 1-2 PM, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th St., Kansas City, Kansas 66112. A private funeral with burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens will take place. For a full obituary and to leave fond memories and condolences for the family, please visit www.chapelhill-butler.com. Arrangements: Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 913-334-3366

Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
9133343366
