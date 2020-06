Reginald D. Montgomery Reginald Montgomery, 54, of KCKS. died June 10, 2020. Visit: 9am, Sat. June 20, 2020 at Mt. Olive Miss. Bapt. Church, 1226 Armstrong, KC. Services 11am. Burial Highland Park Cem. Arg. Highland Park Funeral Home



