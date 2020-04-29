|
Reginald Sonne Finlay Reginald Sonne Finlay, 91 years old, died April 23rd, 2020. A lifelong resident of Kansas City, Reg grew up in Armour Hills, attending JC Nichols grade school and Southwest High School, class of 1945. As a boy, Reg and his brother Gordon sang in the boys' choir at Grace and Holy Trinity Church. He was a member of Broadway Methodist Church until joining Colonial Presbyterian Church in the 1980s. Graduating from the University of Nebraska with a degree in Engineering, Reg worked for Bendix before being drafted into the Army, serving at White Sands Missile base. He then joined his family's business, Finlay Engineering College, helping to educate many of the engineers who went on to work for Burns and McDonnell and Black and Veatch. Reg loved trains and photography. Reg taught Sunday School at Colonial Presbyterian Church, continuing to be an active member until his death. Reg is preceded in death by his father Edgar H. Finlay, mother Evelyn M. Finlay, and brother Gordon M. Finlay. He leaves behind his niece Carol Finlay Cutler and grandnieces Anne Yantis Cutler and Grace Marion Cutler. Services at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Colonial Presbyterian Church Youth Ministry, 95th and Wornall.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 29, 2020