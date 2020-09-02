1/
Reldon Thomas Blair
Reldon Thomas Blair Reldon Blair, 96 of LaMesa, CA, formerly of Santa Fe, NM passed away on August 24, 2020. Reldon was born in Wellington, MO on July 19, 1924 to Fountain and Nonie Blair of Kansas City, MO. Reldon graduated from Northeast High School in 1943 and then served in the US Army. Reldon then went to the K. C. Art Institute. He worked at Hallmark and taught art at Southwest High School. Reldon married Elwanda "Pinky" Brewer in 1953. The family moved to Santa Fe, NM in 1963 where Reldon concentrated on being an Artist. Survived by 3 daughters: Ann Blair Lander of LaMesa, CA, Bonnie Mustoe of Denver, CO, and Molly Blair of Seattle, WA; 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and older sister Kathryn Topi of Kansas City, MO. Preceded in death by wife 'Pinky' Blair and son-in-law Grant Mustoe. Cremation. At a later time Reldon and Pinky will be taken back home to Santa Fe, NM.

Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 2, 2020.
