|
|
Rena May Pittman Rena May Pittman, passed away March 12, 2020 at home surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Philip D. Pittman and her four sisters. She is survived by her three sons, Rick (Roe), Randy (Joy), Mark, her favorite niece Jody, dog, Bismarck and granddaughter, Amanda. Due to the early death of her father during The Great Depression she was raised at the Odd Fellows Home in Liberty, MO where she resided until her early teens, she attended Northeast High School, she graduated proudly in 1947. Rena worked as a senior systems analyst at IBM, retiring after more than 20 years of dedicated service. Visitation will be held 12-1pm with a service at 1pm Tuesday, March 17, at Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, KCMO 64131. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Wayside Waifs, 3901 Martha Truman Road, Kansas City, MO 64137.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 15, 2020