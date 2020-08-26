Renato B Aves M.D. Renato Aves passed away on August 19, 2020 peacefully in his home in The Woodlands, TX. He was born in General Tinio, Nueva Ecija in the Philippines. He graduated with top honors from University. Of Santo Tomas, Manila, Philippines with a degree of Doctor of Medicine and subsequently traveled to the United States to finish his residency in General surgery. He brought his surgeon skills to Parsons, Kansas where he was a general surgeon for 24 years. He retired in The Woodlands, TX in 1996. In his professional career, he dedicated his entire career in surgery with his utmost ability to provide caring, compassion, and quality of care to all of his patients. He was an avid golfer, traveled the world, had great involvement in charitable organizations, His greatest love was for his wife and four children. Never putting himself first, he made every effort to provide them with the best education possible and instilling his foundation of Catholicism which he deeply believed and incorporated in their lives. Renato was preceded in death by his loving wife Agnes Aves M.D who died in 2005. Survivors include his second wife, Gloria Aves. Renato has four children. Dr. Irene Broyles and husband Tim Broyles and sons Michael, Christopher, Patrick and Joseph. Dr. Teodulo Aves and wife Aurelia Aves and sons Jordan, Lucas, Nicholas and Logan. Dr. Sylvia Spradlin and husband Dr. Michael Spradlin and daughter Mica and husband Nathan Morris and great-grandchildren Ella and Knox and daughter Megan and son Joshua. Dr. Renato Aves Jr. and daughters Alexandra and Isabella. Mass of Christian Burial will be 9 am Saturday, August 29th at Cure of Ars Church, 9401 Mission Rd, Leawood, KS. Entombment will be at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cure of Ars Church. Condolences to the family and to view the live stream mass can be found at www.muehlebachchapel.com
