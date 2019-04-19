Rene J. (Engle) Dahl Rene Joanne (Engle) Dahl, 62, of Raytown, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Services will be held on Monday, April 22nd at Royer Funeral Home, Blue Springs, MO, with visitation at 10:00 a.m. and funeral at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens. Rene was born March 18, 1957, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of George I. and Elva (Wilson) Engle. She was an accountant for a construction company and loved to cook, knit, work in her flower garden, and go fishing. Rene was very dedicated to her work and her family. She had been in the nursing home since 2011, where she was very active with the activities and was always helping others. Rene was preceded in death by her father and biological mother; her sister, Patricia Michelle Creson; and a half-sister, Aivita Lewis. Her survivors include her husband, Douglas E. Dahl of the home; her stepmother, Patricia Engle-Kemple (William) of Blue Springs; four half-siblings: Monte James Wilson (Pat) of Grain Valley, MO, Sharon Wilson of Grandview, MO, Jerry Wilson and Shirley Earlick, both of Junction City, KS; four step-siblings: James Willis of Charlotte, NC, Stan Willis of Lake Tapawingo, MO, Garry Willis (Diane) of Lakespur, CO, and Catherine Nugent (Dan) of Leawood, KS; two brothers-in-law: Dennis Dahl (Kathy) of Blue Springs, and Danny Dahl of Wichita, KS; and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Blue Springs, MO 816-229-5551

