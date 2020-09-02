Resi Marie Custer Resi Marie Custer, 53, of Kansas City Kansas, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. She was born in Kansas City, Kansas on September 4, 1966, the daughter of William and Sheila (Soetaert) Custer. She is preceded in death by both of her parents. She is survived by her son Justin Kos; granddaughter Kamillya Kos; brother William Custer Jr. (Jill); nieces Josephine & Jessica; nephew William & many extended family & friends, who were all dear to her heart. A celebration of her life will be Friday, Sept 4 @ WYCO Lake, shelter #12, from 2-9PM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store