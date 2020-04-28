|
Reta Ellen Fry On the 24th of April 2020 we say goodbye to Reta Ellen Fry. A woman of courageous heart and fierce love for her family and dearest friends. Reta passed away in the early morning due to congestive heart failure from a previous heart attack that happened in August of 2012. Reta Ellen Musick was born September 20, 1938 in Pattonsburg, MO. She was the only daughter to Francis Musick and lived on the family farm with her grandparents, Anna Elizabeth & Roy Whetstone. She graduated from Pattonsburg High School, then proceeded to Ames, IA tostart her life as an adult. Reta met her husband Erle Hollis Fry they were married for 50 years. Erle and their son Norman Fry precededher in death. The family moved from Iowa in 1960 making Kansas City North their home. Being the mother of Norman, who was an Eagle Scout, was her greatest joy. Oh, how she loved her son! Reta worked at Townley Hardware Co. in downtown Kansas City, MO for 20 and a half years. Whether she was working in the warehouse or on the hardware order desk, she always did everything with excellence. She loved that company and all the lifelong friends she made. After Townley Hardware closed its doors, Reta was hired as the Warehouse Manager of Medart Inc. in Edwardsville, KS. She retired from there after 15 years of faithful service. During this time Reta also was running Land Hardware Store with her husband Erle Fry in Northeast part of Kansas City, MO. She was always so proud of her husband and loved him profoundly and deeply. They were such a good team and couple together. They traveled all around the United States including an anniversary in Hawaii. Reta was a woman who valued her friends and friendships. She was a great conversationalist and having coffee with her friends was an utter joy in her life. Her smile greeted everyone with open arms and she was known for hercleaver and funny sense of humor. Reta loved the outdoors and watching nature was an extreme pleasure to her. As a friend and loved by many, Reta Ellen Fry will be truly missed by all. She willburied Thursday, April 30, 2020 with her family at Bethel Cemetery in Pattonsburg, MO. Arrangements: Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Excelsior Springs, MO. 816-630-3131
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 28, 2020