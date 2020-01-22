|
Revé Marie Butler Revé Marie Butler was born September 20, 1950. She passed peacefully on January 18, 2020. A 9:00 am visitation and a 10:30 am Memorial Service will be held on Friday, January 24, at Church of the Resurrection West (24000 West Valley Parkway, Olathe, KS). Immediately following, the inurnment service will take place at Church of the Resurrection Leawood (13720 Roe Ave., Leawood, KS). In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or your favorite pet shelter. Full obituary and condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 22, 2020