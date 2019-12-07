|
|
Rex Derosne Gardner Rex Derosne Gardner, age 81, of Grove, Oklahoma passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at The Cancer Treatment Centers of America-Tulsa. He was in the presence of his loving family. A gathering for friends and family will be held at 10am Saturday, November 16, 2019, followed by funeral services at 11am, both at Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services, Grove, OK. A reception will immediately follow the service at the Post 8380.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 7, 2019