Reynaldo "Neddy" Alaniz

Reynaldo "Neddy" Alaniz Reynaldo "Neddy" Alaniz 64, of Kansas City, MO, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 9th, 2019. A visitation will be held, Monday, July 15th, 2019 at 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at McGilley Midtown Chapel, 20 W. Linwood Blvd., KCMO, where the funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Reynaldo was born January 1, 1955, in Kansas City, MO., to Noe Sr. and Paula (Negrete) Alaniz. Reynaldo worked as a Stagehand/Journeyman for 30 plus years, before retiring from I.A.T.S.E. Local 31. He enjoyed having a great and laugh-filled time with his family and watching sports, especially his Kansas City Chiefs, and Kansas City Royals. Watched every single game, win or lose, always a diehard fan. Reynaldo was preceded in death by his loving parents Noe Sr. and Paula Alaniz, three brothers, Noe Alaniz Jr., Rafael Alaniz, and Roberto Alaniz, Two Sisters, Anna Marie Garcia and Elisa Maria Alaniz. Reynoldo is survived by three brothers, Jesse Alaniz (Liz), Ricardo Alaniz, and Joseph Alaniz (Olivia), four sisters, Lydia Alaniz, Maria Alaniz, Consuelo Alaniz (Jason), and Paula Alaniz, brother-in-law John Garcia, sister-in-law, Rosie Alaniz and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and a great-great niece. He was a loving brother, uncle, and friend who will be missed by many, but will never be forgotten. He made an everlasting mark on many of his family and friend's lives, and will continue to live on in all of our hearts. Condolences may be made at www.mcgilleymidtown chapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 14, 2019
