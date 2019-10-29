|
Reynaldo "Joe" Montoya Reynaldo "Joe" Montoya, 83, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on October 27, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M.12:00 P.M. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Memorial service will begin at 12:00 P.M. Inurnment will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. Joe was born on December 19, 1935 in Kansas City, Kansas. He is preceded in death by his mother, Louise Whistler; son, Terry Lee Montoya; and daughter, Patricia Montoya. He is survived by his wife, Joane Montoya; sons, Larry and Joe Michael Montoya; daughters, Pamela Stiltz, Debbie Montoya-Wynne and Donna June Montoya; 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Please visit Joe's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneral home.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 29, 2019