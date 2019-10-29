Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
(913) 831-3345
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
View Map
Inurnment
Following Services
Maple Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Reynaldo Montoya
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reynaldo "Joe" Montoya


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reynaldo "Joe" Montoya Obituary
Reynaldo "Joe" Montoya Reynaldo "Joe" Montoya, 83, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on October 27, 2019. A memorial visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M.12:00 P.M. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Memorial service will begin at 12:00 P.M. Inurnment will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. Joe was born on December 19, 1935 in Kansas City, Kansas. He is preceded in death by his mother, Louise Whistler; son, Terry Lee Montoya; and daughter, Patricia Montoya. He is survived by his wife, Joane Montoya; sons, Larry and Joe Michael Montoya; daughters, Pamela Stiltz, Debbie Montoya-Wynne and Donna June Montoya; 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Please visit Joe's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneral home.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reynaldo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now