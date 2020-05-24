Rhoda Sue Russell Rhoda Sue Russell, 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday May 21st, 2020 at Bishop Spencer Place in Kansas City, MO. She leaves her husband of 65 years, Ed, and two children Suzan McFarland (Cale) and Steve Russell (Renee), 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many close friends. After being a stay at home mother for 15 years she began her career with Parent's As Teachers. She was an integral part of the beginning of the program and became a trainer of parent educators. During this time, Sue authored a book and training program called "Up With Parents" which was widely adopted. Upon retirement from PAT, she began volunteering in the hospice program at the Groves in Independence, MO. In addition to First Baptist Church, the Junior Service League, AAUW and PEO organizations were extremely important to Sue and she remained involved as long as possible. Sue's greatest joys were her family, her faith and her work with PAT. In all of these areas and with everyone she came in contact, she made a significant impact. A virtual service to celebrate Sue's beautiful life will be held on Wednesday, May 27th at 10am on the following website: www.rememberingsuerussell.com and will be available thereafter. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Sue's name to the Alzheimer's Association or First Baptist Church of Independence. Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 24, 2020.