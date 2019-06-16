Rhonda Michelle Highlander Rhonda Highlander (57) passed away at Foxwood Springs, Raymore, MO on May 28, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Rhonda was born in Kansas City, MO, on December 18, 1961 to James William (Bill) Highlander and Myrna Faye Highlander (Weter). She attended Ruskin High School and went on to receive a diploma in Business Computer Management at Kansas City Business College. After graduation, Rhonda moved to Terrell, TX she went to work at the ASPCA, combining her love of animals with her skills as an accountant and programmer. She later became the Accounting Office Manager at the regional office at NAPA in Dallas, TX. During this time, she began raising and breeding Quarter Horses. After building a successful career in Texas, she returned to Kansas City to be closer to her daughter and mother. Rhonda loved her family, friends, horses, dogs, antiques, music, and cheering for the KC Chiefs. She was funny and smart and beautiful and loved to laugh. Rhonda was preceded in death by her father, Bill Highlander and ex-husband and friend, Monty Lee Hill. She is survived by her mother, Myrna Highlander, KC, MO; daughter, Natalie Short (Robby Sofronski), KC, MO; and her sisters Cherie Bell (Tom), Waukee, IA, and Kathi Rice (Rusty), Temple, TX. Rhonda was a believer in Jesus. She is truly loved and will be missed by her family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends on September 28, 2019, at The Senior's Place 7502 Sate Highway 14, Sparta, MO.

