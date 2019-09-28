|
Dr. Richard A. Brown Dick was born on July 17th, 1929 at his grandfather's farm near Riley, KS, the son of Orville and Grace Brown. He died on September 16th, 2019 due to complications from dementia. He was the son of Orville Brown, who held the World Heavyweight Wrestling Championship title in the 1930s and 1940s, and travelled all over the U.S. with his parents. He shared that love of travel with his wife and children later in life. He graduated from Baker University in 1951 with a major in Education and received All Conference Honors in football. He received his advance degrees from the University of Northern Colorado. When he was a Zeta Chi at Baker he met Tri Delt Doris Kemp and they were married in 1952. Dick received a commission in the U.S. Naval Reserve and served two combat tours in Korea as a gunnery officer aboard the heavy cruiser USS Toledo. He stayed in the Naval Reserve ending his career with the rank of Captain. His final billet was as Inspector General of the five state region. He received two Navy Commendation Medals, the Combat Action Ribbon and seven other medals/decorations. Dick spent his entire career in Shawnee Mission School District. He began as a teacher and served as principal of three schools: John Diemer, then Brookridge, finishing at Nallwood Jr High. In 1989, he retired from both the Navy and the school district to volunteer, spend time at his second home in Colorado, and travel worldwide with Doris until she died in 2004. He served as Scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 488 was active in the Korean War Veterans Association, and a member of Old Mission Methodist Church. Dick leaves behind his daughter Dorinda and son-in-law Tracy and son Doug and daughter-in-law Angie. Memorial contributions may be made to the at .
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 28, 2019