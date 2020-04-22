|
Richard A. Smith Richard A. Smith passed on Saturday, April 19 surrounded by his family. He was 59 years old. Rich was born in 1961 to Pat and David Smith who raised him and his sister Jane in Blue Springs. He graduated from Blue Springs High School in 1979. In 1994, Rich joined his father at Ford in Claycomo. Soon after, Rich met and then married Loren Smith, who also worked at Ford, and together they raised two children, Les and Loren Stitt. Rich was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who truly enjoyed his family and friends. Rich is survived by his wife, Loren, his stepchildren, Loren and Les, his parents, Pat and David, his sister, Jane, his niece Janell, his Uncle Bob Smith and family, and his son-in-law Eric and granddaughter Evelyn. Because of social distancing guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic, services for Rich will be private. The family will hold a celebration of life at a future time. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the or to Mayo Clinic. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 22, 2020