Richard (Dick) Alexander Tripses Richard (Dick) Alexander Tripses passed on to the next life on April 10, 2019. His giving heart, creativity, assiduousness, humor and love for his family will be sorely missed by all. Dick was born in Millersburg, Iowa September 1, 1930 to his parents, Ed and Edna, farmers for most of their lives. He also spent much time with his Grandfather, Alexander, an orphan, and the Tripses progenitor whose name cannot be traced. Dick went on to Iowa State and worked his own way through college for a degree in Industrial Arts. There he met his surviving widow, Kathleen Mc Dowell, the love of his life. He joined the Air Force and served during the Korean War, thereafter marrying Kathy in 1954. They lived primarily in Des Moines, Clive and Ankeny, raising 4 children and recently retired to Cedar Lake Village in Olathe, Kansas. Among other jobs, Dick was Plant Engineer at Lennox and a top salesman for AMP/Tyco corporation. Retirement did not diminish his energy and work ethic as he ran a business manufacturing, marketing and selling electrical wire harnesses world-widefrom his home basement shop in Ankeny. Dick accumulated many avocations, flying small aircraft, switching to model planes in retirement, playing guitar, singing in choir, volunteering in many capacities teaming with Kathy at St. Anne's Episcopal church in Ankeny. They moved to Cedar Lake Village, Olathe, Kansas in 2017 to be closer to their children. Dick began woodworking and wood-burning becoming a master, and consummate salesman that he was,created catalogs for orders and was not loath to solicit most people he met, building a nice nest egg for Kathy. He was prepared mentally and spiritually for the malady that took him over the last two months and the entire family was able to be with him during that time. Surviving Dick are his wife Kathy at Cedar Lake Village, son Mike in Stilwell, Kansas, grandson, Jarin in Urbandale, Iowa, daughter Samantha in Sherman Oaks, California. Also, daughter Joyce in Boulder, Colorado, granddaughter Harper in Seattle, Washington and grandson Calvin in Lawrence, Kansas with great-grandson, Owen. Also, daughter Patty in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Also, daughter Mary Kay in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan.

