Richard Allen (Dick) Burns Dick Burns went to his eternal rest on Friday, August 14, 2020. He was a bigger-than-life personality, and was beloved by family and friends and respected by peers for his hard work, dedication, perseverance, and sense of humor. With the guidance and support of many wonderful mentors, he rose from humble circumstances and adversity to become a business and community leader. He was a husband, father, grandfather, neighbor, teacher, athlete, coach, Marine captain, and administrator. He was especially honored to have been a part of the creation and early development of Johnson County Community College. Dick was born at St. Joseph's on February 18, 1933 to Burnetta and John Burns. He graduated from Westport High School in 1951, where he was a class officer, was named to the All-City Interscholastic team, and played varsity football (serving as team captain). Dick worked his way through college at MU and William Jewell. He captained the Jewell track team and football team, leading them to two conference championships, receiving All-Conference honors. In 1955, Dick married Karyl Unruh. That same year, he was recognized in "Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities" and won William Jewell's Cecil R. Martin Award as Outstanding Athlete. Dick graduated with a dual major in Physical Education and Biology in 1956. After graduation, Dick and Karyl moved to Quantico and then Camp Pendleton with the U.S. Marine Corps. (Dick remained in the reserves until 1968 when he resigned his commission at the rank of captain.) In 1958, Karyl and Dick welcomed the first of their four children. In 1960, he received a National Science Foundation Grant and completed a Master's in Science Teaching from MU. Dick taught biology and coached at Paseo High School, and then Shawnee Mission West. He managed the Nall Hills Country Club pool where his family happily spent their summers. Dick was beloved by the neighborhood and taught many of his kids' friends how to swim. He continued his professional career at Metropolitan Junior College, teaching and heading up the Division of Health and Life Sciences, directing the activities of nine departments. In 1969, he joined Johnson County Community College, serving as Dean of Instruction in the college's formative years. Dick helped plan the new 180-acre campus and worked to secure the college's accreditation. Dick moved into the insurance industry in 1977, retiring from Boeger Financial Group in 1996. Dick and Karyl were divorced in 1989 after 33 years of marriage. Dick married Carole Kuhlman in 1993. He became a second father to Carole's children, while remaining close to his former family. Dick and Carole divorced in 2017 after 25 years, with Carole moving to Chicago to be near her children, and Dick returning to the family home in Overland Park with Karyl and daughter Debbie. He loved working in the yard (and sometimes the neighbors' yards whether they liked it or not), and growing vegetables. His family believes that heaven's gardens will be more beautiful after his arrival. Dick traveled to Washington D.C. as part of the Heartland Honor Flight program. During mail call, he received letters from his children and grandchildren about what he meant to them. He joked that it was like "being present at his own funeral." Dick is preceded in death by his parents and sister. He is survived by his children Karyl Lynn Burns and husband James O'Neil of Ventura, CA; Meri Kay Greenwood and husband David of Shawnee, KS and sons Max (and wife Emily and daughter Daisy) and Ross; Debbie Burns of O.P., KS and son Slade of Denver, CO; Mike Burns and wife Denise and children Cooper, William, Eston and Zta Kate of Ringgold, GA; Kathy Rosanova and daughter Isabella of Lake Zurich, IL; Chris Kuhlman and former wife Renee and their children Norah and Finn of Blacksburg, VA; Mark Kuhlman and Janis Calhoun of Freeport, FL, and Karen Amos and husband Robert and daughter Eliza of Barrington, IL. A private service was held at Leavenworth National Cemetery with military honors. A public celebration of life will be announced at a later time. Messages to the family may be sent at https://cremationcenterkc.com/richard-allen-dick-burns/
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dick's memory to Heartland Honor Flight in Kansas City, or to Rubicon Theatre Company in Ventura, CA.