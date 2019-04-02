|
|
Richard Allen Payton Richard (Dick) Allen Payton, 95, of Belton, MO, passed away March 29, 2019, at Foxwood Springs in Raymore, MO. Richard was born on June 6, 1923, to Archie and Eunice Payton in Centerfield, OH. He served in the United States Army Air Force during World War II. Trained for Flight Surgeon's Assistant, he was assigned to the U.S. hospitals receiving the wounded and bedside care. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joe Payton; and wife of 59 years, Martha (Chapman) Payton. He is survived by his son, Charles (Peggy) Payton; daughter, Marilyn (Paul) Leavitt; 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Belton Church of the Nazarene, 17200 Chestnut Drive, Belton, Missouri 64012. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, from 6-7pm, followed by a Funeral Service at 7pm at Mt. Moriah, 10507 Holmes Rd., KCMO. A burial will be held at 11am on Friday, April 5, at Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 2, 2019