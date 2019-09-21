Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
View Map
More Obituaries for Richard Shillcutt
Richard Allen Shillcutt

Richard Allen Shillcutt Obituary
Richard Allen Shillcutt Richard Allen Shillcutt, 75, of Sedalia, MO passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg. He was born on August 23, 1944 in Springfield, MO the son of Richard B. and Ruth (Holler) Shillcutt, who preceded him in death. Richard was a car enthusiast. He especially loved Corvetts. He enjoyed attending car shows and going to the casinos. He enjoyed Royals baseball and everything KU. Richard served as the administrator at Four Seasons Living Center for over twenty years. He truly loved working with the elderly. He was a member of the Sedalia Lion's Club, the Sedalia Rotary Club, The Sedalia PT Cruiser Club, and the '55, '56, '57 Chevy Club. He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force during Vietnam. Survivors include three children, Lance Shillcutt (Sasha) of Blair, NE, Aaron Shillcutt (Courtney) of Kansas City, and Sara Boswell (Josh) of Blue Springs; one sister, Nancy Blancett (Glen) of Weir, KS and,; one brother, Charles Shillcutt (Tish) of Salem, OR; and ten grandchildren, Sam, Asher, Sophia, Levi, Isabella, Parker, Dylan, Grace, Landon, and Bennett. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Hall. A celebration of life gathering will be held from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO. Full military honors will be rendered at 2:30 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sedalia Senior Center in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 21, 2019
