Richard Allen Smith Richard Allen Smith, 82, of Olathe KS passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. He will be remembered as a kind-hearted, fun-loving, devoted husband and father who, with his beloved wife Teresita, provided wonderful memories for their family. Richard was born in Overland Park, Kansas to Bert and Julia (Malay) Smith. He is preceded in death by his wife Teresita, his parents Bert and Julia, brother Robert Smith, sister Luella Waters and his grandson Garrett Large. Survivors include his children: Don Shipman and his wife Laura, Candy Shipman Birch and her husband Marty, Cindy Smith Large and her husband Craig and Rebecca Smith Buono and her husband Mark. Papa was loved greatly by his eight grandchildren: Chance Shipman, Shea Shipman, Lindsay Birch Hanson, Trevor Birch, Kayleigh Large, Nicholas Buono, Gianna Buono and Olivia Buono. He will be sadly missed by his three great-grandchildren: Caleb Hanson, Cameron Hanson and Jackson Birch. Richard is also survived by his brother, William Smith, sisters, Julie Seitz, Frances Lattner and a host of family and friends. Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the McGilley & Frye Funeral Home 105 East Loula Street Olathe, Kansas. A private family Committal Service will take place immediately following in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum 83rd & Quivira Road Lenexa, Kansas. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. Saturday morning one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Friends are invited to a gathering starting at 12:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post 153 (Club Room) 410 East Dennis Olathe, Kansas, where so many family memories were made. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Good Samaritan Society of Olathe, the skilled nursing home that took such loving care of both Richard and Teresita. Condolences may be offered at: www.mcgilley-frye.com.

