Richard Barrett 1924 2020 Richard Barrett, 95, of Nevada, MO, formerly of Mound City, MO., passed away Jan. 14, 2020. Family visitation: Sun., 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City, Mo. Funeral services with military honors: Mon., 10:30 am, St. John's Episcopal Church, Westboro, MO. Interment: Burr Oak Cemetery, Skidmore, MO. Memorials: St. John's Lutheran Church or Heartland Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 17, 2020