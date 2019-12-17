|
Richard "Dick"Bateman Richard "Dick" Bateman, 78, passed away, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at his home in Kansas City. Dick was born in Maryville, MIssouri, January 21, 1941, the eldest son of four children born to Garland and Ruth (Murdock) Bateman of Parnell, Missouri. Mr. Bateman received a B.S. Degree in Instrumental Music from Northwest Missouri State College and was a music teacher spanning over 40 years. In 1979, he was hired as full-time Band and Orchestra instructor in the Kansas City, Kansas School Systems. In 1986, Mr. Bateman formed a harp program with only two students which became a renown harp program prior to his retirement. Having no children of his own, he was proud of his students as some went on to perform in the greatest orchestras and music halls around the world. He was an active member of the local Lyra Chapter of the American Harp Society and was instrumental in forming the Kansas City Harp Scholarship in 2013. Per his request , Mr. Bateman has been cremated under the direction of Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City, Missouri. A private memorial will be held at a later date. A full obituary can be seen at www.andrewshannfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations please be made to:KCKPS-HARP ENSEMBLE via Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, P.O. Box 147, 416 South Front Street, Grant City, Missouri 64456.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 17, 2019