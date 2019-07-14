|
|
Richard "Dick" Beissenherz Richard "Dick" Beissenherz, 91, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at home. Visitation will be held at the St. Luke Evangelical Free Church, 700 West 224 Hwy, Wellington, MO 64097 on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will begin directly after at 11:00 a.m. Burial with Military Rites will be in the St. Luke Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the St. Luke Evangelical Free Church. Dick is survived by one son, David Beissenherz and wife Leanne of Lee's Summit, MO; one brother, Gene Beissenherz and wife Charlene from Wellington, MO; one sister, Lucille Furkin of Chesterfield, MO; four grandchildren, Megan Luchtel and husband Shane, Michael Beissenherz, Kelsey Lee and husband Jeremy, and Kyle Lynch; and two great-grandchildren, Carson Luchtel and Madison Lee. In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret; one daughter, Barbara Lynch; one brother, Buddy Beisenherz; and one sister, Elizabeth Abdoler. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 14, 2019