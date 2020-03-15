|
Richard Bobbitt Major Richard "Rick" Paul Bobbitt, 70, passed away surrounded by his family on March 6, 2020 at his home in Mesa, Arizona. He was born on December 8, 1949 in Kansas City, Missouri to parents Myron Paul and Vera (McCroy) Bobbitt. He married Mary Janet Bobbitt in June 1977 and they had 2 daughters, Mary Eleanor and Elizabeth. Mary Janet passed away in 1998 and Rick later married Nancy Roney Eggers on May 24, 2008. Although short, their marriage was one of complete bliss, respect, friendship and endearing love. He gained 2 step-children Benjamin and Michelle Eggers from this union and later 2 step-grandchildren Evelyn Mae Eggers and Olivia Grace Alvarez. Rick's parents moved to Lebanon, Missouri when he was young and he grew up helping his father on the farm throughout high school. His father, the bank President in Lebanon started young Rick working as a teller when he was in the 7th grade. From then on he grew in his knowledge of banking, graduating from Southwest Baptist College in 1975 in business. After a time working with the IRS in the the fraud division he worked at multiple banks in the Kansas City area primarily as a mortgage officer. He later decided to be self employed and started his career as a real estate appraiser. Soon thereafter he was approached to teach other real estate appraisers, which later prompted him to open Bobbitt and Company, a school which educated and provided continuation education for real estate appraisers. Rick truly enjoyed this time of his life sharing his knowledge with his students and would do whatever it took to assist them to be successful. After moving in 2014 to Mesa, Arizona he became a real estate agent before being requested to work at Chase Bank in Phoenix as a Collateral Underwriter III in 2016. Bobbitt served in the US Army for 27 years beginning as a buck private, enlisted for 10 years and then as an officer for 17 years, honorably discharged as a Major. He was attached to the Civil Affairs Unit, traveling to Germany frequently to accomplish the mission of NATO in the European Theater. He was ordered to active duty in 1991 in support of Desert Shield/Desert Storm and commanded a special operations team attached to the First infantry division. As a part of his time with Desert Storm, he stayed on in Kuwait to help bring civic order to the country. He was honored to be asked to attend the General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas graduating in June of 1993. Throughout his Army career, he was awarded multiple service and achievement medals. Rick was an extremely proud father of his daughter's Mary and Elizabeth and often bragged of the adults they have become. He valued and loved all his 4 children but also his beloved dogs. His other accomplishments - learning to fly- he loved flying his airplane, traveling all over Europe and the US, and he was most thankful to teach Alpha Bible 101 in church and also as part of Prison Ministry. He shared his faith in Jesus to prisoners in Lansing, Leavenworth and Sacaton Indian prison in Arizona. He also had a love for all musicals and knew most lyrics to famous Broadway plays and to many he was a "walking encyclopedia", as he knew so much of most any topic. Rick also loved playing his trombone and was in a jazz band. Most people though will remember him telling his jokes and his wild stories growing up in the Ozarks. Life with Rick Bobbitt was pure enjoyment and he will be sorely missed. Rick is survived by his wife, Nancy Bobbitt of Mesa, his daughters; Mary Eleanor Bobbitt of London, UK, Elizabeth Bobbitt of Kansas City, MO; step-daughter Michelle (Dominic) Alvarez of Mesa, AZ and step-son Benjamin (Natalie) Eggers of Wenatchee, WA; two step-granddaughters, Evelyn Eggers and Olivia Alvarez; and beloved dog, Sadie. Rick was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Vera Bobbitt, brother, John Bobbitt and his first wife Mary Janet Bobbitt. Visitation will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, March 21st, 2020 at McGilley State Line Chapel 12301 State Line Road Kansas City, MO 64145 followed by a memorial service at 3PM with full military honors. A private inurnment will be at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO 64131. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611, or go to Rick Bobbitt Tribute at: https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/RickBobbitt . Please share a memory of Rick at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com. Arrangements: McGilley State Line Chapel, 816-942-6180.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 15, 2020