Richard "Dick" Bond Dick Bond, 84, of Overland Park, KS, died on July 23, 2020 of natural causes. He was born September 18, 1935 to Ivy and Florine Bond. He graduated from Shawnee Mission High School, KU and KU Law School. He married Sue Sedgwick in 1958 and they have two children, Amy Bond of Fairway, KS and Mark Bond of TN. He is also survived by his grandchildren Spencer Davis, John "Patrick" Sokoloff and Eden Sokoloff. He was an Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow. At KU, he was President of his social fraternity, President of his honorary fraternity and a member of the All Student Council. In law school, he was President of the Student Bar Association and a member of the National Moot Court team. After law school, he practiced law in Mission, Kansas and became the first City Attorney of Overland Park. He became Chief of Staff for Congressman Robert Ellsworth for six years, Congressman Larry Winn, Jr. for 18 years and then Congresswoman Jan Meyers. Dick was appointed to the Kansas Senate in 1986 and then elected to three four year terms. He served as Senate President from 1997 until 2001. As President, he was the principal catalyst for the major Capital Restoration Project. He has served on numerous corporate boards including five bank boards, the most recent being Bank of Blue Valley and two boards for Midwest Trust Company. His interest in education included 5 years on the Kansas Board of Regents and served one year as chair. He served many years on the KU Edwards Campus Advisory Board and as its chair. He was the originator of the Education Research Triangle that has raised millions for KU Cancer Research, KU Edwards Campus and K-State Olathe Campus. He served on a KU Chancellor Search Committee and a Vice-Chancellor Search Committee. From KU Law School, he received the Distinguished Alumni Award and the James Woods Green Medallion. From the KU Alumni Association, he was awarded the Fred Ellsworth Medallion. He was also awarded KU's highest award, the Distinguished Service Citation and from KU Endowment Association named an Honorary Life Trustee. On the Johnson College Community Foundation, he served as its chair and received numerous awards including Johnson Countain of the Year. He was the founder of the Some Enchanted Evening annual fundraiser for students' scholorships. Dick served KVC for many years in their capital fundraising, raising over 10 million dollars. He was President of Kansas City, KS. Rotary and a member of Overland Park Rotary and a Paul Harris Fellow. He was a Board Member of KCPT, Shawnee Mission Hospital Foundation and received the Richard Edmonds award. He was also a Board Member of the Overland Park Chamber, KU Medical Center Advancement Board, Youth Friends, Kansas Action for Children, United Way, United Community Services, Safehome, KU Gold Medal Club, YMCA, Greater Kansas City Community Foundation, KU Law Society Chair and many others. He was also a member of the Kansas Bar Association and the Johnson County Bar Association where he received their highest award, the Justinian Award. Dick was a long time active member of Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church as a trustee, choir member, ordained elder and served on many committees. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church 9300 Nall Ave., Overland Park, KS 66207. Or, his last fundraising effort was to benefit the KU Alzheimer's Disease Center at 3901 Rainbow Blvd., Mail Stop 3012, KC, KS 66160. Online contributions may be made at www.kuendowment.org/give
. Please indicate donations are for the Dick Bond Memorial. Services are pending. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
(Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)