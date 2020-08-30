Richard C. "Dick"Overton Richard C. "Dick" Overton, age 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Brookdale Retirement Home in Lisle, IL with his family by his side following a short illness. He was born March 27, 1926 in Kansas City, MO, the son of Phillip & Celina (nee Cart) Overton. He was a graduate of Rural Hartman High School and after graduation joined the U.S. Navy and served in World War II on an LCT (landing craft transport) in the Pacific. He was very proud of being a veteran and serving his country. Dick also served as Grand Marshall in the 2019 Lisle Memorial Day Parade. After the war, he married the love of his life Alice L'Ecuyer and settled in Kansas City, MO, where they had four children, Brett E. Overton of Aurora, IL, Annette Woodley of Thornton, CO, the late Michael Overton and Scott Overton of Lisle, IL. Dick had an industrial sales career in Kansas City for The Carborundum Co. where he had the entire Midwest territory which also allowed them to live in Denver, CO and St. Louis, MO until retiring in Niceville, FL (Bluewater Bay). Dick enjoyed his golf with the men's group and shot his age three times during his 70's. He was also a member of the VFW and volunteered his time at the local food pantry and animal shelter. Dick and Alice were happily married for fifty-five years until her death on December 16, 2006. He was also preceded in death by his son, Michael Overton on July 17, 1976 and by two brothers, Ed and Bill Overton. Survivors include his family who loved him dearly: Debbie and Brett Overton of Aurora, IL, Annette & Fred Woodley of Thornton, CO and Cindy and Scott Overton of Lisle, IL. Three grandchildren, Shannon and Jeff Marchert of Oswego, IL, Brandi and Kurt Kapusinski of Oswego, IL and Ryan Smith of Cherry Valley, IL. Five great-grandchildren, Austen, Kolten, Avery and Haidyn Kapusinski of Oswego, IL and Gabrielle Sanders of Oswego, IL. One brother, Jerry Overton and his wife, Grace of Sun City, AZ. A service of remembrance was celebrated with Dick on Saturday August 8th, 2020 at Brookdale Retirement Home where family gathered to share special memories. He is one of the last survivors of his Florida friends and our eldest family patriarch. He will be missed by all. Future inurnment will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dick's memory may be made to: Naperville Responds for Our Veterans, 210 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL 60540, (331) 684-7899, nrfov.org
