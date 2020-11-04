Richard Cekovsky
January 13, 1945 - November 1, 2020
Lenexa, Kansas - Richard W. "Rick" Cekovsky, 75, of Lenexa, KS passed away, Sunday, November 1, 2020. The Mass of Christian burial will be 10 am, Friday at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. The family suggests contributions to Good Shepherd Catholic Church or the Johnson County Christmas Bureau. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, seating will be limited to 150. The Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed at the Good Shepherd Facebook page.
Rick was born January 13, 1945 in Westfield, MA to Valentine C. and Helen S. (Zayicek) Cekovsky. He grew up in Johnstown, NY and moved to the Kansas City area in 1972.
He was a long-haul supervisor for Yellow Freight (YRC) and retired in 2008. He also served in the Marine Corps Reserves.
Rick was an active member of Good Shepherd, serving in the Knights of Columbus, the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree and many other church activities. He was president of the Antique Truck Historical Society and was a volunteer for the Johnson County Christmas Bureau.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn; daughters, Andrea Cekovsky and Erica (Bryan) Super; step-children Karen (Josh) Stahl and John Barth; a sister, Maryann (Bill) Wadsworth; a brother William Cekovsky; grandchildren, Sophia and Lincoln Super and Grace and Jack Stahl and multiple nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed at www.AmosFamily.com
.