Richard "Rick" Charles Auslander Richard "Rick" C. Auslander, 83, of Overland Park, KS died on August 19, 2020. He was born on September 29, 1936 in Bronx, NY to Charles E. and Mary V. (Paperkoski) Auslander. The family lived in Holyoke, MA and later in Greenville, SC, where he graduated from Furman University. He received his JD from University of North Carolina and began his career as an attorney for the National Labor Relations Boards, retiring after 37 years of service. He and Geribeth Lhuillier were married in 1969 and made their home in Overland Park where they raised two children. He was their biggest fan and had great pleasure in attending their sports and school activities. He was also an avid Chiefs and Royals fan. He enjoyed family trips throughout the U.S. Favorite summer vacations were those spent in the Colorado mountains. Rick was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, serving many years as an usher and Eucharist Minister before his health declined. He is survived by his wife Geribeth, daughter Kim Auslander (Steve Blakley) of Parker, Colorado, son Jeff (Lynn) Auslander of Overland Park, grandchildren Hailey, Max, Maddie and Anna of Overland Park, sister Betty (John) Warren of Raleigh, NC, brother Charles (Bette) of Atlanta, GA, brother-in-law Dennis Lhuillier of Longview, TX, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, August 28 at 9:30 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11300 W. 103rd St., Overland Park, KS. Face masks and social distancing will be observed. Inurnment will be in Osawatomie, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church or to Alzheimer's Association
, PO Box 06011, Washington, DC, 20090. Please share a memory at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com
and to find livestream information.