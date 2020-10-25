1/
Dr. Richard Cruz Ibarra
1926 - 2020
Dr. Richard Cruz Ibarra
October 11, 2020
Kansas City, Kansas - Dr. Richard Cruz Ibarra, age 94, of Kansas City, KS, passed away October 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Elia, parents Richard and Carmen, and brother, Raymond (Rita dec). The family extends its heartfelt appreciation to the ICU medical staff at Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, KS who treated and cared for Richard in the final days before his passing.
Visitation and the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday October 31, 2020 at All Saints Catholic Church, Kansas City, KS, followed by burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in Kansas City, KS. All services will be private. The mass will be available on a live stream at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to All Saints Catholic Church.
Richard is survived by sons Richard C. Ibarra Jr. (Leslie), John Ibarra (Mary), and Joseph F. Ibarra (Margaret); grandchildren Stephanie (Chase) Peterson, Anthony Ibarra, Michael Ibarra, Elena Ibarra, Joseph S. Ibarra, Gabriela Ibarra and Cruz Ibarra; siblings RoseMary Montemore (Genaro dec.), Anna Marie Gonzalez (Paul dec.), Jesse Ibarra (Margarita), Mary Garcia (Tony) and Carmen Wolfgeher (Ralph); and many nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Livestream go www.skradski-kc.com.



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
SKRADSKI FUNERAL HOME - KANSAS CITY
340 N 6TH ST
Kansas City, KS 66101-3350
(913) 371-1404
Memories & Condolences
October 24, 2020
Tio will be truly missed. Praying for my cousins and their families. Love y'all.
Lucy Ponce
Family
October 24, 2020
I met the Ibarra family while assisting my husband occasionally in his dental practice. What a wonderful family. My deepest condolences to the sons. may Dr. Richard rest in the arms of God! I will always remember your mother's tamales.
Mary Jean Podrebarac
October 23, 2020
What a wonderful husband, father, doctor and human being.. A life very well lived!! We love the Ibarra’s!!❤
Shapiro&#8217;s
Friend
October 23, 2020
I met Richard while I was a classmate of RoseMary at St, Teresa College and had one or two dates with him. I especially remember his guitar playing. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad but glorious time. May he enjoy eternity with his beloved wife and other deceased family members.
Joan Kilian
Friend
October 23, 2020
I remember going to Dr Ibarra's office as a child and young man to get check ups and when I was not feeling good. He was always kind and soft spoken along with his wife. She always greeted us with a big smile. Prayers to his family. God bless.
John Anaya
Acquaintance
October 23, 2020
Dr. Ibarra was a wonderful man. I am beyond blessed that I knew him and his family. May they be blessed with the traditions he instilled in them. Rick, John, & Joe.... many prayers yo you and your families. God Bless.
Dia a Jones
Friend
