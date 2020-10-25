Dr. Richard Cruz Ibarra
October 11, 2020
Kansas City, Kansas - Dr. Richard Cruz Ibarra, age 94, of Kansas City, KS, passed away October 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Elia, parents Richard and Carmen, and brother, Raymond (Rita dec). The family extends its heartfelt appreciation to the ICU medical staff at Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, KS who treated and cared for Richard in the final days before his passing.
Visitation and the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday October 31, 2020 at All Saints Catholic Church, Kansas City, KS, followed by burial at Mount Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in Kansas City, KS. All services will be private. The mass will be available on a live stream at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to All Saints Catholic Church.
Richard is survived by sons Richard C. Ibarra Jr. (Leslie), John Ibarra (Mary), and Joseph F. Ibarra (Margaret); grandchildren Stephanie (Chase) Peterson, Anthony Ibarra, Michael Ibarra, Elena Ibarra, Joseph S. Ibarra, Gabriela Ibarra and Cruz Ibarra; siblings RoseMary Montemore (Genaro dec.), Anna Marie Gonzalez (Paul dec.), Jesse Ibarra (Margarita), Mary Garcia (Tony) and Carmen Wolfgeher (Ralph); and many nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Livestream go www.skradski-kc.com
.