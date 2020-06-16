Richard D. Gish
Richard D. Gish Richard D. Gish, 92, passed away May 14, 2020 in Issaquah, WA. He was born in Kansas City Dec 27, 1927 to Henry & Vada (Colvin) Gish. He was an Eagle Scout & Mic-O-Say, graduated from SW High School, received a BS in physics from U of MO, MS in physics from Purdue U, and a Cert of Advanced Study from Harvard Graduate School of Education. He taught physics at McCluer High School in Ferguson, MO for 30 years. He is survived by his wife Beverly, children Sharon, Kathryn, John, and 7 grandchildren.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 16, 2020.
