Richard D. Nash Richard D Nash went to his eternal home on April 7th, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy (Courtney) Nash, and grandson Christopher Scott. Richard served in the Army for five years, was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church and retired from the Lorain Ohio Postal Service. Services will be held at the Sarasota National Cemetery (Florida) at 3PM, April 22, 2019 with a guard. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to the National Alliance on Mental Health (Nami.org) Condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 14, 2019