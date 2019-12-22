|
Richard D. "Ricky" Reyes Richard D. "Ricky" Reyes, 66, Overland Park, KS, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 24, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 11300 W. 103rd Overland Park, KS. Entombment in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Visitation will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Church with a Rosary prayed at 10:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church . Ricky was born March 27, 1953, in Kansas City, KS. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and a 1st Degree Knight at Knights of Columbus #11661. He was preceded in death by his father, Theodore L. Reyes, Sr., sister, Theresa Ann Reyes, brother, George Joseph Reyes. Ricky is survived by his mother, Herminia M. Reyes, two brothers, Joseph (Karen) Reyes, Sr., Overland Park, KS, Ted (Stacy) Reyes, Jr., Shawnee, KS, nephew, Joseph A. Reyes, niece, Carrington Jansen and great niece Ellison Jansen. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 22, 2019