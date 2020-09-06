Richard Dale Viter Richard Dale Viter, 93, of Independence, MO, passed away on August 27, 2020. Visitation will be from 1-2 pm Friday, September 11th at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St S, Independence, MO 64055. Funeral service will be immediately following at 2pm. Burial will follow at Mt. Washington Cemetery. Richard, who went by Dick, was born on November 20, 1926 in Gothenburg, NE to Gust and Alice Viter. Dick came from a very large family, he was the 4th born of 17 children. Dick was a veteran of World War II where he served in the Navy. He then worked for Folgers until retiring in 1988. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Viter, to whom he was happily married to for 64 years before her passing last year. He is survived by his two daughters Theresa Vaughn and Jennifer Hogan, granddaughter Lindsey Minnick and great grandson, McCrae Minnick. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God will be a cherished memory and an inspiration to everyone that knew him. To find out more about Dick's life please go to parklawnfunerals.com
.