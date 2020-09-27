Richard DavidsonMarch 14, 1950 - September 7, 2020Kansas City, Missouri - Richard Dean Davidson, age 70, of Kanas City, Missouri, died unexpectedly on September 7, 2020.Richard was born on March 14, 1950 in Osawatomie, Kansas to Robert and Deloris Davidson.He attended Ruskin High School and continued his education at the University of Missouri earning two degrees in Teaching and Business. Richard taught at West High School in Kansas City, Missouri. In the 80s, he took over his Dad's auto parts business, Raytown Auto Supply.Richard was generous and witty, he loved to have a good time and be with friends. He enjoyed playing softball and was an avid croquet nut, even hosting tournaments in his backyard. He loved the Royals, the Chiefs and the MU Tigers. On the weekends, Richard could be found supporting his friends, bellying up to a table of ribs cooked by his favorite BBQ team, Flower of the Flames. Richard was the goofiest, greatest guy that would have done anything for you at anytime.Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Deloris Davidson; and Don and Esther Unkenholz.He is survived by his friends Ronna (Bill) Keck from Kansas City, Kansas; Michael (Janna) Martinez from Independence, Missouri; and Don (Trish) Unkenholz from Joplin, Missouri.A Celebration of Life will be held at White Chapel Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 6 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, all are welcomed to attend and share fond, goofy memories of Richard.