1/
Richard Davidson
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Davidson
March 14, 1950 - September 7, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Richard Dean Davidson, age 70, of Kanas City, Missouri, died unexpectedly on September 7, 2020.
Richard was born on March 14, 1950 in Osawatomie, Kansas to Robert and Deloris Davidson.
He attended Ruskin High School and continued his education at the University of Missouri earning two degrees in Teaching and Business. Richard taught at West High School in Kansas City, Missouri. In the 80s, he took over his Dad's auto parts business, Raytown Auto Supply.
Richard was generous and witty, he loved to have a good time and be with friends. He enjoyed playing softball and was an avid croquet nut, even hosting tournaments in his backyard. He loved the Royals, the Chiefs and the MU Tigers. On the weekends, Richard could be found supporting his friends, bellying up to a table of ribs cooked by his favorite BBQ team, Flower of the Flames. Richard was the goofiest, greatest guy that would have done anything for you at anytime.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Deloris Davidson; and Don and Esther Unkenholz.
He is survived by his friends Ronna (Bill) Keck from Kansas City, Kansas; Michael (Janna) Martinez from Independence, Missouri; and Don (Trish) Unkenholz from Joplin, Missouri.
A Celebration of Life will be held at White Chapel Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 6 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, all are welcomed to attend and share fond, goofy memories of Richard.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 12:00 PM
White Chapel Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
8164528419
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved