Richard Davis
July 9, 1964 - December 1, 2020
Potosi, Missouri - Richard D. Davis, son, brother, and friend, died December 1, 2020, succumbing after weeks battling a COVID-19 infection contracted in the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections in their Potosi Correctional Center. He was 56 years old. Mr. Davis, a native of Kansas City, Missouri, was serving a death sentence from a Jackson County conviction in 2008. He was known for his generous spirit within Potosi. From his childhood onward, Mr. Davis endured extremely severe trauma. He worked daily to understand the tragic events for which he was responsible and lived a life enveloped in remorse. He brought great compassion, consideration, and humor to those in his midst. Commemoration of his life, it is suggested, may be reflected by a donation to the following charities serving the Kansas City area: American Cancer Society
– Hope Lodge
–https://www.cancer.org/treatment/support-programs-and-services/patient-lodging/hope-lodge/kansas-city/about-our-facility.html; Rose Brooks - https://www.rosebrooks.org/