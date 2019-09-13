|
|
Richard Dennis "Dennie" Moritz Richard Dennis "Dennie" Moritz entered this world in Kansas City, MO, on August 17,1934, and left from his home in Sun Lakes, AZ, on September 5, 2019. Dennie was the youngest of five children born to John William and Thelma (Hammer) Moritz. His brother, two sisters and their spouses have gone before him: John Jr. and Betty Moritz; Bob and Jean Gloyd; Don and Pat Yeager; Bill Kilborn, husband of sister Connie. Also, gone too soon: brother-in-law Michael Hyde, sisters-in-law Ramona (Hyde) Ammerman and Sun Yol (Chong) Hyde, wife of Daniel. Dennie was an altar boy, a paper boy, and grew up to be a charismatic, wild Bad Boy. It seemed he led a charmed life, surviving some harrowing events with only scars and bruises and another tale to tell. He loved being the center of attention, often achieved by relating one of his crazy, sometimes x-rated escapades. In the mid-1950's, looking like a grade school kid, and after filling his shoes with cardboard, eating as many bananas and drinking as much water as he could hold, Dennie presented himself to enlist in the Marines. He trained at Camp Pendleton and was stationed in Japan and Hawaii, a period that produced many of his funniest stories. Once a Marine, always a Marine: Dennie typically showed the world that tough exterior, but he had a warm, loving depth that he revealed to few people. Shortly after his honorable discharge he began work as a journeyman, and then Mailer at the Kansas City Star and Kansas City Kansan newspapers. Throughout his career, Dennie was a staunch union man, actively involved as a union representative, eventually serving a term as president of his local. Dennie first wed in 1959 and welcomed his son, John Joseph, in 1960. After two marriages and two divorces, Dennie adamantly swore he would NEVER marry again. But in 1975, at age 41, he married 26 year-old Rachel (Hyde) Jarman and became a stepdad to her two daughters. This time he wed for life. The newly formed family moved to Olathe, KS, where they lived for ten years. In the mid-1980's, Dennie relocated to Arizona to work for the Arizona Republic and Gazette. Rachel and Ralene soon followed and it wasn't long until Rebecca and John relocated, also. Dennie retired from the Arizona Republic at age 66. Dennie leaves Rachel, his wife of almost 44 years, children: John (Lori) Moritz; Rebecca Ann Jarman; Ralene Audra Jarman (Frank) Hambicki, Jr.; grands: Ryan (Chy) Becker; Frank, III "Trey," Troy, Drake, and Reanna Hambicki; greats: Jerek and Mason Becker; sister Connie Kilborn; brother-in-law Dan Hyde and a multitude of extended family and friends. Dennie wanted no services or memorials, so if you knew him, just raise a glass in remembrance and farewell.
Published in Kansas City Star from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019